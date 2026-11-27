OMAHA, Neb. — A couple of weeks ago, the city said were 39 homes without heat. Today, 25 homes in the Karen Western neighborhood are still without heat due to damage from flash flooding, as colder weather and the holidays set in.

William LeMaster is still using his oven and space heaters to stay warm. A couple of weeks ago, LeMaster told me he was waiting on a check from his insurance company. His situation remains the same — no check, no furnace and no heat.

"I turned my, oven up for a couple hours, until I hit 70 degrees, and I turned it off, and I turned my space heater on for eight hours," LeMaster said.

LeMaster is also using his oven to heat his home — a solution that poses carbon monoxide and fire risks. And without hot water, he goes to his mother's house to shower and do laundry.

"I was feeling cold for a little while, but then I got, then my body adapted to it, but, but I said, I sleep, you know, in a comforter, and, and a hoodie on," LeMaster said.

LeMaster continues to keep his cabinets open with a space heater facing them, so heat reaches his pipes to prevent them from freezing.

Meanwhile, Craig Botkin got the heat turned on in his rental home, making repairs easier to finish.

"As of, I think, about noon today, we have heat. It's not completely in yet, but we do have heat," Botkin said.

Botkin, who rents the home to his children, says the cold has slowed repairs, creating difficulty in drywall mud and primer dry time.

"So we're hoping now the finish paint will go on really nice because we'll have, you know, normal heat and cool in the house," Botkin said.

While one house is closer to being livable, 25 homes are still waiting for heat as winter approaches.



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