OMAHA, Neb. — Family and friends of Lauren Becker gathered with candlelight in the parking lot of Kids Can to remember her. Those who knew her best say her death is a true loss for the community.

Dozens came together, each holding onto their own memories of Lauren. From the crowd, people described her as loyal, passionate, caring, hard working and beautiful.

Police say Becker was fatally stabbed while arriving at work. The suspect, Terry Kanmacher, is a French citizen. Investigators say Becker met Kanmacher online, and the two met in person only once, in 2023. Police say that not long after the meeting, Becker told Kanmacher she was not interested in pursuing a relationship. But beyond the investigation surrounding her death, those closest to Lauren say they want the world to remember the person she was.

"I just want people to know that she's more than what her story is of what's going on right now. Um, she was just, she wanted to be everyone's friend. If you were to meet Lauren, she'd want to be your friend, and she was the biggest lover," Sienna Davis said.

Lauren's impact extended to future generations through her work with STEM projects at Kids Can.

"It made sense why she worked here. She loved kids. She loves science. She's a big science girl. Um, so, I just know she cares about everyone, and she makes that very clear. So, I think the impact here will never be forgotten," Davis said.

During the vigil, a pastor offered a prayer for Becker's loved ones, asking for comfort for her family and friends in a time of stress and disorder.

"Talking with Lauren's family, we're all just so very touched with the amount of love and support and the talk about Lauren. We don't want Lauren to be forgotten. We're just super thankful that people came out today, and showed their respects. It means a lot," Davis said.

As candles flickered and prayers were lifted, one message remained clear — the impact and memories of Lauren are ones this community promises to keep alive.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.