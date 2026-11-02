Ricketts and others withdraw endorsement for Nebraska legislative candidate

SUTTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Republican candidate Tim Anderson is facing the loss of several major endorsements in the final stretch of the race for Nebraska’s District 38 legislative seat.

Anderson, the mayor of Sutton, is running against Janell Anderson Ehrke, founder and CEO of the nonprofit GROW Nebraska.

U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts has withdrawn his endorsement of Anderson. Former Nebraska Gov. Kay Orr, State Treasurer Joey Spellerberg and State Auditor Mike Foley have also pulled their support.

All four are affiliated with Save Nebraska Sports, a group opposed to Initiatives 440 and 441, which would legalize online sports betting in Nebraska.

The group withdrew its support after learning Anderson accepted a $750,000 contribution from Tax Relief Nebraska, an organization supporting the initiatives.

Save Nebraska Sports said the initiatives do not provide meaningful tax relief, and said the group is disappointed Anderson chose to support online sports betting.

Anderson’s campaign responded to the loss of the endorsements with a brief statement.

“Those guys are great leaders, and I wish them nothing but the best,” the campaign said.

Anderson Ehrke criticized Anderson’s decision to accept the contribution, saying it “speaks to a lack of good judgment, prudence, and independence.”

Legislative District 38 covers all or portions of eight counties in southern and south-central Nebraska and includes cities such as McCook and Holdrege.

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