3 News Now This Week | April 24, 2021 - April 30, 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A look at what's been trending on 3NewsNow.com for the week of April 24, 2021 - April 30, 2021.
Watch the above video or click the links for trending stories below:
- 'Good things have to come to an end' Chevyland USA museum auctioning off all cars
- Tenant describes living conditions in Jones St. apartment complex
- Hundreds show up for Josh fight in Lincoln
- Radio host Chris Baker says he accidentally posted the wrong photo in racist tweet
- Charles Herbster announces run for Nebraska governor
- See for yourself: Police video of shooting death of Kenneth Jones
- Rosewood Academy parent rattled by daycare investigation, closing; wonders if she could've done more
- Former Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle and family honoring daughter with memorial scholarship
- Authorities: Omaha man arrested after late night street race
- Video shows officers laughing, fist-bump after arresting woman with dementia
- Westside Schools addresses social media incident in which students reenacted arrest of George Floyd
- Omaha police investigating overnight shooting
- Council Bluffs police investigating shooting at O'Face Bar
- Jean Stothert, RJ Neary square off in Omaha mayoral debate
- Lawsuit alleges Papillion police 'crossed clear lines' in 2019 traffic stop
- Pills that kill hit Omaha: fentanyl surprise on the rise
- Douglas County along with entire country experiencing record STD rates
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.