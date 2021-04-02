3 News Now This Week | Mar. 27, 2021 - April 2, 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A look at what's been trending on 3NewsNow.com for the week of Mar. 27, 2021 - April 2, 2021.
Watch the above video or click the links for trending stories below:
- Chauvin trial: Clerk felt 'disbelief','guilt'; Chauvin told bystander 'he's probably on something'
- Neighbors protest proposed apartment complex in West Omaha, council disagrees
- Pharmacies can start vaccinating anyone 18+ starting Monday
- Omaha church known for massive Easter celebrations making changes amid COVID pandemic
- Creighton baseball home opener canceled because of unsafe field conditions at TD Ameritrade Park
- Council Bluffs homeowner paints house in Easter colors
- Health officials: Next 7-10 days vital for Nebraska
- Additional suspect arrested in connection to Saturday homicides
- Creighton basketball fans hopeful for basketball team's future
- Council Bluffs police investigating shooting at O'Face Bar
- Sunday vaccine clinic to offer shots to 50+ residents
- Rosewood Academy to temporarily and voluntarily close for two weeks
- Douglas County Public Health links 100 COVID-19 cases to Rosewood Academy Childcare & Preschool
