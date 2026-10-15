Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge lights up pink and blue for National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day

OMAHA, Neb. — The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in Omaha will light up in pink and blue Thursday night for National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

The day honors babies lost during pregnancy, at birth or in infancy.

Local nonprofit Luna Babies, which helps provide emotional and financial support to families grieving infant loss, has organized a walk across the bridge at 7 p.m. tonight as part of the International Wave of Light hour. Anyone is welcome to join the walk.

For those who cannot make it in person, you can join the Wave of Light from home by lighting a candle at 7 p.m. and letting it burn for one hour. Families around the world will do this at 7 p.m. in each time zone, creating a continuous wave of light in remembrance today.



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