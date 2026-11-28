OMAHA, Neb. — Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a home near 60th and Gold streets in Omaha around noon, police say.

Video from the scene shows a sedan that crashed through the side of the home.

In all, seven people were taken to the hospital — five from inside the home and two from the car. Police told 3 News Now that a young child was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The Omaha Police Department's traffic unit is investigating the crash.

Neighbors told 3 News Now that they often see cars speeding down the road and have been concerned for their safety.

This is an ongoing investigation.

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