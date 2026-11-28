OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska volleyball star Harper Murray will return to the Huskers next season for her fifth and final year, she announced on social media on Saturday.

Murray has been named first-team All-Big Ten in all four of her seasons as a Husker and has earned All-American honors in each of the previous three seasons. She is expected to be named an All-American again this season.

She has helped lead Nebraska to four straight Big Ten titles, the inaugural Big Ten Tournament crown and back-to-back undefeated regular seasons.

Murray arrived at Nebraska as the No. 2-ranked recruit in the Class of 2023 after graduating high school early to join the Huskers for spring practices. She made an immediate impact, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors in 2023. Murray was also named the Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player in 2024 after helping Nebraska sweep Wisconsin and advance to the Final Four.

The Huskers will learn their first-round opponent when the NCAA volleyball tournament bracket is revealed Sunday.

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