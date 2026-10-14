Gretna neighbors call for clearer code enforcement policies after city removes tree at homeowner's expense

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — Gretna neighbors are demanding answers after the city had an old oak tree removed at a homeowner's expense, raising questions about whether the tree was truly a hazard and who should be responsible for the cost.

A city arborist said the tree was diseased, dying, and a hazard. But neighbors say the tree appeared healthy and are calling for a clearer policy around code enforcement.

Jeanelle Peterson, a family friend and spokesperson for the homeowner, voiced her concern at Tuesday night's Tree Board meeting.

"Who pays for the removal, whether reasonable cost sharing should apply, independent professional review when qualified arborists disagree, a neutral appeal process that doesn't burden the volunteer board at all," Peterson said.

The dispute has also sparked a broader governance debate.

At last week's city council meeting, the city proposed putting the Gretna Tree Board in charge of making decisions about nuisance tree appeals and serving as hearing officers for code violations.

The city has since tabled the motion. But board Chair Amy Nakai said she wrote an opposition letter to the city warning that if the ordinance was approved, the entire tree board would resign.

"It does state that we as tree board we feel that we should not be a governing role, not have been a governing role. Legal disputes are best solved by city employees and should not be the responsibility of a volunteer tree board to interpret or enforce city ordinances," Nakai said.

The city declined requests for on-camera interviews but said in a statement that "this is a routine code enforcement matter" and that it began with a concern raised by a resident.

"We shouldn't have to choose between enforcing ordinances and treating people fairly. Good government should be capable of doing both." Peterson said.

The Tree Board is expected to present its opposition letter to the city. Neighbors say they also plan to speak with city officials.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.