Today in your neighborhood: Drought blamed for water crisis in SW Iowa, plus brown water on tap in Valley

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Good FRIDAY morning, neighbors!! We will warm into the low 70s for lunch, but then a cold front drops us into the 60s for the rest of the afternoon with winds up to 50 mph. The severe weather threat returns early next week. Let's check out the latest news from your neighborhood.

NEIGHBORHOOD CHECK-IN

Water woes for many neighbors as brown water pours from the pipes in Valley. In SW Iowa neighbors are demand answers to a water crisis that's leaving people with limited drinking water options across multiple communities. Plus gas pumps running on empty in Nebraska. All the details in today's Neighborhood Check-In.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Banners honoring local veterans: Memorial Day is coming up and neighbors in Gretna are getting ready to celebrate the heroes in their community with banners stretched along Highway 370.

3 NEWS NOW EXCLUSIVE: Congressman Don Bacon on priorities: On a Saturday afternoon in May, Congressman Don Bacon talked to 3 News Now's Mary Nelson at his home for an hour. Watch what Congressman Bacon had to say about his priorities, political future and weathering the storm in the 1-on-1 below.

Mark at the Park : We are now in the middle of bird migration season, so this is a great time for new or experienced bird watchers to see a bigger variety of birds. Meteorologist Mark Stitz show us where you can check out a Birding Bonanza coming up in the metro.

