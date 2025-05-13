Today in your neighborhood: Election Day in Omaha, Plus CB ski hill going year-round

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Good Tuesday morning, neighbors! Omaha could get to 90 this afternoon for the first time this year. As heat relief arrives midweek, a few neighborhoods will see rain. Click here to see who has the best chance for rain and a look ahead to the weekend forecast. Let's check out the latest news from your neighborhood.

NEIGHBORHOOD CHECK-IN

Incumbent Mayor Jean Stothert and challenger John Ewing Jr. are campaigning vigorously in Omaha as voters head to the polls today to decide the next mayor of the city. Plus, Mt. Crescent is now Crescent Hill at Hitchcock as the area's only ski hill is going year round and evolving into more than just a place to ski. These stories and more in today's Neighborhood Check-In.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Neighbors raise funds for a new bike: Thousands of dollars raised to help an Omaha man get a new bike. Omaha Police say Kevin Thompson was hit by a passing vehicle while riding his brand-new electric bike near 30th and Pinkney on Friday. Over the weekend people responded to his story with donations.

Did your polling place change? How to check where your polling place is this Election Day in the video below.

Turning animal bones into works of art: Omaha sculptor Lee Emma Running is having quite the year. Her works are completely unique, including her use of animal bones and hides as materials - often found along highways.

