Today in your neighborhood: Fremont students build a new home, plus Lift Up Sarpy County unsure of funding

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Good Wednesday morning, neighbors! There will be a lot of clouds today, but we still warm up to 78 in Omaha this afternoon. A couple spotty showers and storms will pop up late in the day, but most of us stay dry. Click here for a look ahead to our warm weekend. Let's check out the latest news from your neighborhood.

NEIGHBORHOOD CHECK-IN

Lift Up Sarpy County faces uncertainty due to funding cuts. Plus, Fremont students put finishing touches on a home build made possible through the Career and Technical Education Center. These stories and more in today's Neighborhood Check-in.

Neighborhood Check-In May 7, 2025

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Omaha's Partnership 4 Kids faces $240K funding cut: Partnership 4 Kids in Omaha faces a $240,000 cut in federal funding due to reductions from the Department of Government Efficiency, impacting its AmeriCorps-supported programs. The funding cuts will particularly affect high school and post-secondary initiatives.

Omaha's King Elementary gets a bonus book fair: KMTV and the Scripps Howard Fund's If You Give a Child a Book provided five books to each King Elementary student in January. Author Dav Pilkey covered three more at a surprise book fair. Watch the full story below.

Author, illustrator Dav Pilkey selects Omaha's King Elementary for bonus book fair

Family run lily garden open for business: Hillsdale Lily Garden in Glenwood is open for it's ninth season. Owners Todd and Lu Peverill say the garden is what it is today through the help of the community.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.