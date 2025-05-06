Today in your neighborhood: Neighbors mark 50 years since the '75 tornado, plus CB leaders discuss golf course

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Good Tuesday morning, neighbors! The great weather continues today with a lot of sunshine and a high near 80 for Omaha. Clouds start to move in late today and eventually squeeze out some hit and miss rain midweek. Click here for the latest timing. Let's check out the latest news from your neighborhood.

NEIGHBORHOOD CHECK-IN

Today marks 50 years since the 1975 tornado that left a trail of destruction through Omaha; neighbors marking the anniversary today. Plus, a big donation helps with renovations at Lynch Skate Park. That and more in your Neighborhood Check-in.

Neighborhood Check-In May 6, 2025

Neighbors packed City Hall in Council Bluffs for Monday night's City Council meeting with regards to the vote to redevelop the Dodge Riverside Golf Course into a mixed-use housing community. After a long debate, council members rejected the plan in a 3 to 2 vote.

DODGE RIVERSIDE GOLF CLUB: CB council votes 'no' on resolution to sell

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Berkshire purchases help homeless shelter: Over $1.3 million was raised for the Stephen Center over the weekend after shareholders purchased signed books from Warren Buffett. The money will help the Stephen Center open a new women and children's shelter that will house entire families.

Emmy knits: She describes knitting as her passion and salvation - the thing she turned to when her husband passed away 25 years ago. Emmy knits hundreds of hats each year, then donates them at Christmastime. You can help make those hats happen with a donation of yarn. Details in the story below.

'Truly just paying back': Following yarn haul in 2017, knitter Emmy Christiansen is down to seven skeins

Tariffs hitting the floral industry right before Mother’s Day: With Mother’s Day just around the corner, florists warn the uncertainty surrounding tariffs is starting to lead to higher prices. A 10% tariff on imports is leading to higher cost for cut flowers. John Matarese has ways to save money this Mother's Day.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.