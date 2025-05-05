Today in your neighborhood: Omaha hotel sells after being abandoned for years, plus a party at a sinkhole

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Good Monday morning, neighbors. The great weekend weather continues into the workweek! Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 78. Tap here for the latest on our small chance for rain midweek. Let's check out the latest news from your neighborhood.

An abandoned hotelthat's been an eyesore to neighbors for years sells to a new owner, plus shareholders react as Warren Buffett announces plans to step down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. That and more in your Neighborhood Check-in.

Neighborhood Check-In May 5, 2025

Medical cannabis advocates speak at town hall: Nebraska voters approved medical cannabis. The legislature, though, has to figure out the structure for sales. Several state senators are going back to the voters to get their input on that, hosting atown hall on Sunday.

Dodge Riverside Golf Club development talks: The City of Council Bluffs is proposing a plan to sell Dodge Riverside Golf Club to a housing developer, but many neighbors aren't so sure they like the idea.

CB neighbors say they don't want Dodge Riverside Golf Club sold to developers

Body of missing Shenandoah woman found: The family of 29-year-old Kaylee Birt confirms her body has been found in Oregon. They last heard from her on April 4th. The cause of her death is still under investigation at this time.

