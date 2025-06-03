Today in your neighborhood: Ralston crash concerns, Plus Omaha's next mayor prepares to take office

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Good Tuesday morning, neighbors! Scattered rain continues this morning, then we dry out this afternoon. It will be breezy and A LOT cooler with a high near 60. Here's when hit and miss rain returns later in the week. Let's check out the latest news from your neighborhood.

After another recent crash near 80th and Q, Ralston neighbors are asking the city to take further actions to keep their community safe. Plus, Clarkson College breaks ground on what will be an updated facility aimed at educating the next generation of healthcare providers. These stories and more in today's Neighborhood Check-In.

Omaha's next mayor: We are about a week away from Inauguration Day. John W. Ewing, Jr.'s treasurer's office is boxed up as he prepares to move upstairs to the mayor's office. Watch the story below.

Pulling weeds and planting flowers: The small flower garden outside the Paralyzed Veterans of America in Omaha needs more TLC. Could you volunteer to help?

