Today in your neighborhood: 'Ripper Bridge' vs. box trucks, Plus problem homes in Valley

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Good Wednesday morning, neighbors! It's foggy this morning, but we'll see more sunshine later in the day, warming us up to 78 in Omaha. While not as impressive as the rain earlier in the week, we do have some rain chances later in the week. Let's check out the latest news from your neighborhood.

The Ripper Bridge on Big Lake Road in Council Bluffs has been notorious for claiming the roofs of trucks for decades, with 40 vehicles getting stuck or crashing into it since 2020. Plus, neighbors hope problem homes in Valley could become a new source of affordable housing. These stories and more in today's Neighborhood Check-In.

Neighborhood Check-In June 4, 2025

Connect with Omaha Performing Arts: We know OPA for Broadway shows, but there's so much more to discover, including FREE, community-focused events. Find out what's coming up in June in the video below.

Connect with Omaha Performing Arts: Global Sounds returns in June

Free meals this summer: The Salvation Army’s new summer program, Family Meals of Hope, starts this week. Two food trucks will bring 100 free meals to four Omaha parks at dinner time every weekday. Find the location near you by clicking here.

The night of the twisters: The real story behind one of the most infamous nights in Nebraska tornado history. Meteorologist Joseph Meyer breaks down what happened on June 3, 1980, that lead to a hours long tornado outbreak in Grand Island. His full story here.

NWS Hastings This is the only known photo of the tornadoes from June 3, 1980. This is Tornado #2 (left) and #3 (right), looking north from North Johnson Drive, or roughly Webb & Faidley. Photo was taken about 9 p.m. by Rod Gartner.

NWS Hastings Damage on the west side of Grand Island from tornado #1

