Today in your neighborhood: Unsolved animal cruelty cases, Plus former STRATCOM employee to change plea

Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 65. Here's the updated timingfor the holiday weekend rain, but don't worry, there will be a lot of dry time.

Two animal cruelty cases in Omaha remain unsolved and police are asking for your help finding those responsible. Plus, a bed bug battle. Omaha tenants say they're frustrated after Governor Pillen vetoes an infestation bill. Also, a former STRATCOM employee accused of sharing classified information seeks to change his plea to guilty. Those stories and more in today's Neighborhood Check-In.

Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson briefs us on the shooting at 48th & Pratt Thursday morning that involved a deputy. One man was transported to the hospital, while three suspects are still at large. The investigation continues.

NORTH OMAHA: Deputy fires weapon, three suspects at large and considered to be dangerous

United Way Worldwide CEO visits Omaha: When 3 News Now's Mary Nelson sat down with Angela Williams, the president and chief executive officer of United Way Worldwide had just visited South Korea and was planning her next international trip to Australia. The organization serves people in about three dozen countries, but in its 137 years, never before had its head visited Omaha. Watch Mary's interview with Angela Williams below.

United Way Worldwide CEO Angela Williams visits Omaha, says problem-solving requires boldness and creativity

Bottled water distribution: There will another bottled water distribution for Regional Water customers in Iowa currently under a level-red advisory for water usage on Thursday evening. The regional water office in Avoca is the distribution site.

