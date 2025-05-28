Today in your neighborhood: Valley residents demand answers, plus downtown Bennington development

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Good Wednesday morning, neighbors! More of us stay dry today, but rain is a little more likely in southeast NE this afternoon. We stay cloudy, but we warm up to 68 in Omaha. Click here for a look ahead to a warm weekend. Let's check out the latest news from your neighborhood.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has released new information about the moments before a deputy shot and killed an Omaha man early on May 22 near 48th and Pratt Streets. Plus, residents in Valley express growing frustration over discolored water, which has forced many to discard home appliances, with some relying on bottled water and alternative sources for clean water. These stories and more in today's Neighborhood Check-In.

May 28, 2025

FIRST MEASLES CASE IN NEBRASKA: The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services confirmed that a vaccinated child with no out-of-state travel history in Sheridan County has measles.

NE DHHS confirms first measles case in Nebraska

HOUSING INVESTIGATION: Seniors facing homelessness and evictions continue to rise in Sarpy County. Sarpy County Reporter Greta Goede sat down with seniors facing evictions, people experiencing homelessness, and local organizations to talk about the rise in homelessness the Omaha metro is seeing. Watch her story below.

'I don't know where I am going or what I am going to do': Seniors facing homelessness and evictions continue to rise in Sarpy County.

New Development in downtown Bennington: It's called The Haven at Bennington: a four-story, 24,000-square-foot building that will have a mix of retail space and 12 apartments. Construction is anticipated to start by mid to late June.

CLOSED FOR THE SUMMER: The Glenwood aquatic center has been dogged by problems since it opened in 2016. This year, the city won't open the pool due to leaks and the risk of more damage.

