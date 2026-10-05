President Trump to rally in Grand Island ahead of midterm election

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Nebraska on Monday for a campaign rally in Grand Island as Republicans gear up for the upcoming midterm elections.

The rally will take place at the Nebraska State Fairgrounds, where doors are set to open at 1:30 p.m.

A program featuring local candidates is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m., ahead of Trump's appearance. The president is expected to take the stage at approximately 6 p.m.

The event is part of Trump's effort to boost support for Republican candidates in the final weeks before Election Day.

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