Residents weigh in on Sarpy County's three-year strategic plan

SARPY CO., Neb. (KMTV) — Sarpy County is asking residents to help shape its future over the next three years.

Mary and Mike Ferzely have lived in Gretna for nine years and describe the change they have witnessed as transitional.

"That was the word I used. That I see Sarpy County going from a more rural community to the suburban community that it is now of course with lots of growth,"said Mary Ferzely.

The couple said road improvements and more diversity among restaurants and businesses are among the top changes they want to see.

"I'd like to see more things maybe that have a Gretna and Sarpy and Nebraska flavor when they're getting restaurants or businesses, that they keep that. That we don't get everything that's national chains," Mary said.

"I would like the community to be able to embrace change and also to retain some of what is familiar to the community," said Mike.

On Wednesday, the county held the last of three public meetings. Residents can still share their feedback through a 10-minute survey that remains open through the end of the month.

"In my opinion this next 3 to 5 years is a crucial time for Sarpy and what we do and where we place our resources is probably one of the most important things that we as a board are responsible for," said Jim Warren, a Sarpy Co. Commissioner.

Sarpy County says the strategic plan will help guide county operations and budget decisions to support growth and the county's high quality of life.

"I feel a lot better about Sarpy County. That they are paying attention to that information and what people are saying and what people want and hopefully going forward with strengthening our community," said Mike.

The plan will be finalized in early 2027 and will include benchmarks to track progress.

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