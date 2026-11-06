A chilly start to the weekend, but sunshine returns!

3 THINGS TO KNOW:
- Frosty conditions possible tonight into Saturday
- Returning weekend sunshine
- Staying rain-free through next week
FORECAST:
It will be a chilly night around Omaha. There will be quite a bit of cloud cover tonight that may keep temps in held in the mid 30s overnight, generally above freezing. If skies can clear up enough, patchy fog and patchy areas of frost would be likely into Saturday morning.
We should be back to a mostly sunny sky by late Saturday morning, and temps will warm back into the low 50s in the afternoon. We're even warmer on Sunday with highs near 60.
Warmer than normal conditions, in the low 60s, are expected much of next week, but there may be a cool-down around next Thursday where daytime temps dip in the 40s/50s again. We will watch for another chance at freezing/frosty conditions next Thursday night.
The next best chance for rain would likely not be until after next week. It looks pretty dry for now until after NOV 13-15th.
FRIDAY NIGHT
Chilly
Frost Potential
Low: 34
Wind: NE 5-8
SATURDAY
Mostly Sunny
Near Average
High: 54
Wind: E 5-15
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