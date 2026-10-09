A warm and windy weekend, near record highs

3 Things to Know



Windy, near record highs this weekend

Elevated wildfire conditions Saturday

Pattern change to cooler, wet weather next week

Forecast

Things stay warm this evening and it will start to get a little breezy tonight and Saturday. We'll hold in the 70s/80s this evening, only cooling into the mid 60s overnight. We will be up near some record highs this weekend

Records :

FRI - 88

SAT - 91

SUN - 91

MON - 95

Even with all of that rain we had last week, the combination of gusty 30+ MPH winds on Saturday and very dry air means we will have elevated wildfire conditions. Please avoid burning any brush piles or the use of fire pits this weekend. Sunday's wind will be closer to 25 MPH.

While still sunny and warm on Monday, a "pattern change" will occur next week thanks to a multi-day storm system starting around Tuesday. This could bring a few rounds of spotty rain and windy conditions around Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday. It's too early to know rain amounts yet, but we will certainly see less than recent storm systems.

A cool-down for the second half of next week is expected, where high temps are expected to dip into the 50/60s after Thursday. If skies are clear enough by next weekend, we should be cool enough in the upper 30s for Omaha's first frost of the fall season (Oct 19-20th).

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

warm & breezy

Low: 65

Wind: S 10-20

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm & Breezy

High: 90

Wind: S 20-35

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm & Breezy

High: 88

Wind: S 15-25

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