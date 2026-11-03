Cool, drizzly and breezy weather continues into Wednesday

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Breezy and drizzly tonight, Wednesday

Seasonal temps, in the 50s

Frost possible Friday night

FORECAST:

It will take some time for today's rain to clear out of the region, through 10 PM. Until then, it stays windy, drizzly and cool with temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. Eventually the precipitation moves off to our northeast overnight, but it stays breezy in to Wednesday, with northwest winds at 15-30 MPH.

It will remain cool out for Wednesday and Thursday, with cloudy skies and occasional pockets of drizzle. The best time to see rain will be Wednesday evening into early Thursday. The wind will begin to settle down Thursday night.

Friday should see some clearing of our cloud cover, and this may allow for temps to hit the lower 50s under partly sunny skies. By Friday night, there is a chance at frost around the region with temps in the mid 30s.

Slightly warmer than average weather rolls back into the region this weekend and next week, including a period of extended dry time. Look for temps in the low to mid 60s by Sunday.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Drizzly & Breezy

Low: 45

Wind: NW 15-30

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 52

Wind: NW 15-25

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cool

High: 52

Wind: NW 5-15

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

