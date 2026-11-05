Cooler temps before beautiful weekend!

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Chilly for today and Friday!

Frost possible Friday night, Saturday night

Not many rain chances in the future week

FORECAST:

Most of us are waking up to some cloudy conditions and maybe just a little bit of patchy drizzle for our Thursday morning. That should exit pretty quickly to our south after around 8 AM. Our temps are a little chillier as well, only around the lower 40s for our morning start.

We'll stay mostly cloudy for the rest of the day with temps again near 50. By Friday, some sunshine will return to our skies.

The next few upcoming nights will have frost potential around Omaha, mainly Friday night and Saturday night, where temps will be in the mid 30s. Areas closer to Norfolk, NE and Denison, IA could get as cold as 30 degrees. Overall, freezing conditions are not expected at this time for the next 7 days.

Slightly warmer than average weather rolls back into the region this weekend and next week, including a period of extended dry time. Look for temps in the upper 50s Saturday, and the low to mid 60s by Sunday through much of next week.

The next best chance for rain would likely not be until after next Thursday or Friday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cool

High: 50

Wind: NW 5-15

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Getting Cooler!

Low: 38

Wind: NW 10-15

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 51

Wind: NW 5-15

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