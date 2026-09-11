Milder weather arrives for the weekend and it could be wet

3 Things to Know



In the 70s with rain this weekend

A wetter & stormy pattern this weekend and next week

Near/cooler than average over next 7 days

Forecast

Things are trending dry, breezy and warm around Omaha for high school football games. Evening temps will generally stay in the 80s through 3rd quarter and there may be a breezy south wind at 10-15 MPH. There is a small, less than 20% chance of an isolated storm near Norfolk this evening.

A cold front will pass through the region overnight and will lead to a chance for rain on Saturday. The whole day will NOT be a wash-out, but there will be some rain at any point in the day, especially south of Omaha until 5-6 PM. Thanks to the rain and clouds, temps will only reach the 70s on Saturday!

For the Husker's game on Saturday evening, plan for some clouds and temps in the 70s. For now, the game should be dry with most of the rain clearing out 1-2 hours prior to kick-off.

More rain can be expected Sunday with all-day light rain showers possible. We'll end the weekend with temps in the low to mid 70s and cloudy skies.

Next week starts wet and stormy. Monday will be warmer and breezy with temps jumping into the mid 80s and wind gusts out fro the south at 35 MPH. Some of our afternoon and late Monday evening storms could become severe, especially across west Iowa. Be aware of the weather on Monday and have ways to be alerted.

Rain will continue Monday night and Tuesday. It's looking like a pretty wet week with several off/on chances at rain through Thursday or Friday. Tehanks to the cloudy and wet pattern, temps for next week will only be in the 70s! That's a little more normal for mid-September for Omaha.

In total, we could see around 1.0" to 2.0" of rain through next Thursday/Friday, easily making up for the drier weather we've had for the past few weeks.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

Low: 67

Wind: N 5-15

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 77

Wind: N 10-20