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Little Bohemia's annual Backyard Bash returns Saturday

Little Bohemia's free Little Bo Backyard Bash runs Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. with vendors, food trucks, and live music
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Jeremy Fredricks / KMTV
The Little Bo Backyard Bash takes place on Sat., Sept. 12, 2026 in Little Bohemia.
Little Bo 091126
Little Bohemia's annual Backyard Bash returns Saturday
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Little Bohemia's annual Backyard Bash returns Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. — Little Bohemia's annual Little Bo Backyard Bash is set for Saturday, giving neighbors a chance to support local businesses in the area.

The event runs from 2 to 8 p.m. at 13th and William and is free to attend. Vendors, food trucks, and live music are all part of the lineup.

Neighbors are also planning to draw attention to pedestrian safety along crosswalks, an issue in the busy part of town.

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Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Jeremy Fredricks