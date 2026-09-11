Little Bohemia's annual Backyard Bash returns Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. — Little Bohemia's annual Little Bo Backyard Bash is set for Saturday, giving neighbors a chance to support local businesses in the area.

The event runs from 2 to 8 p.m. at 13th and William and is free to attend. Vendors, food trucks, and live music are all part of the lineup.

Neighbors are also planning to draw attention to pedestrian safety along crosswalks, an issue in the busy part of town.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.