Before the Casket gives voice to gun violence victims and the communities they leave behind

OMAHA, Neb. — Gun violence and homicide leave a lasting impact on entire communities — from first responders to the families left to cope with the loss.

The Before the Casket presentation follows the journey of a homicide victim from the perspective of the people impacted along the way, including first responders, coroners, pastors and, most importantly, the victim's family.

Omaha Police Lieutenant Antwone Finch said the goal of the presentation is to give a voice to those affected by gun violence and highlight the impact these tragedies have.

"Society picks up and go on to the next homicide. They picks up and go on to the next crime that takes place. But someone who has experienced that loss. They have to experience that on a day-to-day basis. They have to experience that next birthday. They have to experience that next Christmas without that loved one because of senseless gun violence."

Finch said the impact of gun violence can extend beyond the immediate emotional toll, affecting economic growth and how communities are viewed.

"Businesses who choose not to come to North Omaha, because of gun violence, the perspective people have on North Omaha."

Finch said these conversations are often happening too late, which is why the organizations involved with the presentation are working to be proactive and reach people before another tragedy occurs.

"If I can give one person to speak to another juvenile and say, hey, think about the impact that you're having on the entire community when you're just emotionally upset right now before you pick up that gun."

The presentation is hosted by the Beta Upsilon Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE).

The “Before the Casket” presentation is free and open to everyone. It will be held Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

All attendees have the opportunity to enter a raffle for a PS5.

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