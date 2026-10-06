More days in the 80s this week, and windy this weekend

3 Things to Know



Warmer than average temps this week

Chance for rain remains low

Windy, near record highs this weekend

Forecast

The quiet and sunny weather looks to continue for the next few days around Omaha. We're also looking at warmer than average temps for the next 10 days.

Any potential for frost will have to wait until sometime late next week at the earliest. (Omaha's average first frost is October 6). Our nightly temps will be closer to the 50s, even the lower 60s through next Tuesday.

This evening remain s clear and pleasant with temps in the 50s overnight.

A weak cool front will scoot through the region overnight, with no rain expected from it. The wind does shift out from the north on Wednesday and it will be a few degrees cooler in the afternoon, but still reaching the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

We'll see more sunshine on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. A few rain showers may be possible late Thursday night and Friday morning. The chance at rain is around 20-30% and will be best seen across northern Nebraska/Iowa. The rest of Friday looks sunny, dry and breezy with highs in the low 80s.

We'll be close to some record highs over the weekend and it looks windy on Saturday!

Records :

FRI - 88

SAT - 91

SUN - 91

MON - 95

For now, those records look to be safe with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Winds on Saturday could gust up to 35-40 MPH, gusting to 20-25 MPH on Sunday. Please avoid burning any brush piles this weekend.

A "pattern change" will occur next week thanks to a multi-day storm system starting around Tuesday. This could bring a few rounds of spotty rain and windy conditions all of next week, including a cool-down for the second half of next week, where high temps are expected to dip into the 50s after Wednesday. If skies are clear enough later next week, we should be cool enough for Omaha's first frost of the fall season (Oct 16-19th).

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear

Mild

Low: 57

Wind: S 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 82

Wind: N 10-15

THURSDAY

Partly Sunny

Mild

High: 76

Wind: E 5-10

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