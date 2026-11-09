Near record highs Monday, watching for a hard freeze later in the week

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Near record highs Monday

Cool-down, chance for rain Wednesday

Hard freeze possible Thursday and Friday night

FORECAST:

It will be a warm start to the week with temps in the 40s on Monday morning, and the low 70s by the afternoon. South winds may be breezy at 15-25 MPH. The record high is 75, set in 2022.

A weak Monday night cold front will knock temps back into the 60s for Tuesday, followed by another cold front on Wednesday which will send temps into the 50s. By the end of the week, we're looking at highs only in the 40s on Thursday and Friday.

We now have a chance at rain and mostly cloudy skies on Veteran's Day, thanks to some extra moisture with the Wednesday cold front. The spotty rain will mainly be in the morning and early afternoon. It will likely not be a lot of rain, and it clears up by Wednesday evening.

A hard freeze is looking more likely Thursday night and Friday night across the region. Temps are expected to dip in the mid to upper 20s, which is cold enough to kill off most annuals, and freeze water pipes if not winterized.

The weekend will be sunny and a little warmer, but normal for November. We're in the 50s on Saturday and near 60 on Sunday. Rain looks likely to return early next week, potentially a lot of it.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Record: 75 (2022)

High: 72

Wind: S 15-25

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Mild

High: 65

Wind: E 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 59

Wind: N 15-25

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