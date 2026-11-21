3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Rain, cooler weather Saturday

Staying breezy this weekend

Highs in the low 40s over Thanksgiving week

FORECAST:

Rain and colder weather will move in Saturday. We'll begin the morning in the 50s to near 60s, dropping in the 40s by the afternoon with breezy north winds. While rain is not overly likely in the morning, it will become widespread by late afternoon and the evening, clearing out late Saturday night. We could see around 0.25 to 0.25" of rain in many areas.

By Sunday, we're back to sunny and colder weather in the 40s. Nightly temps will dip in the 20s by Sunday night.

It will be a colder start to Thanksgiving week with temps in the low 40s on Monday.

Tuesday will be even cooler and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. For now, it looks dry on Tuesday.

Later in the week, Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day looks partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s. We could see a few spotty rain showers on Friday as things begin to warm back up to near the 50s next weekend.

SATURDAY

Cloudy & Rainy

Cooler

High: 60, 4 PM down to 47

Wind: S to NW 15-25

SATURDAY NIGHT

Cloudy & Rainy

Breezy

Low: 35

Wind: NW 15-35

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 44

Wind: NW 15-25

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