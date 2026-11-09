Slightly cooler Tuesday, freezing conditions in the 20s later this week

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Mild, in the 60s Tuesday

Breezy and cooler Wednesday with small rain chance

Hard freeze possible Thursday and Friday night

FORECAST:

A weak cool front on Monday evening will set temps back slightly heading into Tuesday. We'll wake up Tuesday morning in the upper 30s, but Omaha is back into the 60s for Tuesday. This is followed by another cold front early Wednesday which will send temps down into the 50s. By the end of the week, we're looking at highs only in the 40s on Thursday and Friday.

We may have a few spotty rain showers and mostly cloudy skies on Veteran's Day. The spotty rain will mainly be in the morning. It's just breezy and chilly for the rest of the day.

A hard freeze is looking more likely Thursday night and Friday night across the region. Temps are expected to dip in the mid to upper 20s, which is cold enough to kill off most annuals, and freeze water pipes if not winterized.

The weekend will be sunny and a little warmer, but normal for November. We're in the 50s on Saturday and near 60 on Sunday. Rain looks likely to return early next week, potentially a lot of it.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 39

Wind: N 5-15

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Mild

High: 65

Wind: SE 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 59

Wind: N 15-25

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