Spotty rain later Friday night, a mix of rain/drytime for Halloween weekend

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Rainy tonight & Saturday

More storms and wind on Monday/Tuesday

Cool-Down: Slightly cooler than average next week

FORECAST

The rain returns later tonight and into for first half of the day Saturday, but there should be some clearing of the rain for the afternoon and eventually the evening, leaving TRICK-OR-TREATS around Omaha mostly dry. Evening temps for Halloween evening will be in the low 60s. Some more rain may be possible later Saturday night into early Sunday. The rest of Sunday looks cloudy, but mainly dry.

Daylight Saving Time ENDS Saturday night. Set your clocks back ONE hour. Sunset times will be before 5:30 PM until late January, but the sunrise will be closer to 7 AM for the next few weeks.

Widespread rain and storms are likely on Monday. No severe weather is expected, but rain could be heavy at times. Rain amounts could be more than 1" in many areas. Highs reach 70 with 30-40 mph winds.

Tuesday we get cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Rain chances linger through most of the day, so grab the rain gear when you go to vote. We stay windy with 25-35 mph winds out of the northwest.

The breeze continues through Wednesday, but we dry out. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 50s.

Monday may be our last day with highs in the 70s as a cooler weather pattern takes over. By the end of next week, lows dip into the mid-30s, bringing back the potential for frost.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Spotty Storms

Low: 54

Wind: SE 5-10

HALLOWEEN

Cloudy

AM Rain/Drier PM

High: 67

Wind: SE 7-15

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 69

Wind: SE 5-15

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