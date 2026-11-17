3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Mild this week, in the 60s

Windy at times Wednesday, Friday

Rain, cooler weather around the weekend

FORECAST:

Things stay breezy and cool tonight with clear skies and temps only as cold as the low 40s overnight. That wind will be gusty again Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s and sunny skies. A weak cold front will move through later in the afternoon, but it's not looking like it will bring any rain, just a calmer breeze into Wednesday night and Thursday.

The front doesn't hurt our temps much, as we'll still reach the low to mid 60s on Thursday and Friday. There may be a few places south of Omaha that reach 70! (Our warmest day for the rest of the year)

Friday will be windy with gusts out from the south up to 40 MPH.

Rain is looking more possible over the weekend, mainly on Saturday with temps in the 50s. By Sunday, we're back to sunny and colder weather in the 40s. Nightly temps will dip in the 20s by Sunday night.

We are watching for the potential of a rain and snow mix around the middle of Thanksgiving week, and it's looking to stay seasonally cool in the 30s/40s. through the holiday.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

Low: 47

Wind: S 15-25

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 65

Wind: S 15-30

THURSDAY

Sunny

Mild and Calmer

High: 64

Wind: W 5-15

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