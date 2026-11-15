THE WEEK AHEAD: Warmer, windier, and wetter for the Omaha area

3 THINGS TO KNOW:
- Getting warmer & breezier on Monday
- Warming into the 60s with some wind by midweek
- Mid-and-late week rain chances
FORECAST:
Our warm up continued this Sunday with highs making it into the low 50s. Tonight, we still get cold, but not as cold as the past few nights. Lows will be in the low 30s.
Monday will bring a slight breeze as we get warmer, reaching the upper 50s for highs.
We start to get breezy for Tuesday as highs crest into the 60s.
The 60s continue on Wednesday with a 25-35 mph wind. With a cold front in the evening, a small rain chance is possible Wednesday night, but many of us will stay dry.
The cold front pulls temperatures back a bit, into the upper 50s, on Thursday.
A larger storm system arrives by Friday, kicking up our wind once more, and bringing temperatures back into the mid-60s. Rain becomes more likely Friday night into Saturday morning.
While colder air begins to move back in Saturday, we are NOT cold enough for any wintry precipitation. Sunday continues to cool down into the 40s for highs.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Chilly
High: 32
Wind: S 5-10
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Above Average
High: 58
Wind: S 10-20
TUESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Warmer & Breezy
High: 61
Wind: S 15-30
WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Windy
Small Rain Chance Late
High: 55
Wind: S 25-40
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