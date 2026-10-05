Warmer than average pattern keeps the frost away from Omaha this week

3 Things to Know



Warmer than average temps this week

Chance for rain remains low

Windy at times this weekend

Forecast

The quiet and sunny weather looks to continue for the next few days around Omaha. We're also looking at warmer than average temps for the next 10 days.

Any potential for frost will have to wait until sometime late next week at the earliest. (Omaha's average first frost is October 6). Our nightly temps will be closer to the 50s/60s through next Wednesday.

Tuesday will be sunny and warm again by the afternoon with highs in the low 80s. A weak cool front will scoot through the Midwest late Tuesday night, but there is not much moisture to work with, so we stay dry.

Wednesday will be sunny and a few degrees cooler, but still warmer than average with temps near 80. The average high for early October is 71.

We'll see more sunshine on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. A few rain showers may be possible late Thursday night and Friday morning. The chance at rain is around 20-30%. The rest of Friday looks dry and breezy with temps in the upper 70s.

We'll make a run at some record highs on a windy Saturday! The forecast high is around 85 degrees, near the record of 91 set in 1928. Winds on Saturday could gust up to 35-40 MPH. Please avoid burning any brush piles this weekend.

A "pattern change" will occur next week thanks to a multi-day storm system starting around Monday/Tuesday. This could bring a few rounds of spotty rain and windy conditions all of next week.

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear

Not as Chilly

Low: 55

Wind: S 5-10

TUESDAY

Sunny

Warmer

High: 83

Wind: S 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 80

Wind: N 5-10

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