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Man dies after Omaha police chase and SWAT standoff

A man with outstanding warrants died from a self-inflicted gunshot after a high-speed chase and hours-long standoff with Omaha police Sunday.
Man dies after Omaha police chase and SWAT standoff
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OMAHA, Neb. — A man with outstanding warrants is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after leading Omaha police on a high-speed chase and barricading himself inside a home Sunday, according to Omaha police.

Officers on patrol near 40th and Cuming Street observed a vehicle whose driver had confirmed warrants.

The Omaha Police Department helicopter, Able 1, responded to the area and began surveillance as the vehicle drove in excess of 100 mph.

The driver, identified as Daniel Read, 44, ran from the vehicle near 144th and Shirley Street and illegally entered a nearby residence, police said.

Inside, Read threatened the homeowner with a firearm before the homeowner was able to run to safety, police said.

Omaha Police SWAT and on-scene negotiators attempted to negotiate with Read for several hours before gunshots were heard coming from inside the residence.

Officers secured the residence and located Read inside, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No officers on scene discharged their firearms, police said.

The Omaha Police Department's Officer-Involved Investigations Team is investigating the incident in conjunction with the Nebraska State Patrol and Papillion Police Department.

The Omaha Police Department released a statement following Read's death.

"The Omaha Police Department offers its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Read during this difficult time," the statement said.

The death is classified as an in-custody death. Under Nebraska Revised Statute 29-1401, the case will be presented to a grand jury once the investigation is complete. State law requires a grand jury to be summoned when a person dies while in the custody of, or while being apprehended by, law enforcement.

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