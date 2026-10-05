Central Omaha flood victims receive free meals, cleanup kits and community support after last week's flooding

OMAHA, Neb. —

Community members, local businesses and organizations are rallying around neighbors near 60th and L Street in central Omaha as they continue to recover from last week's floods.

Residents stopped by Karen West Elementary School, where city officials and several local businesses gathered to offer guidance and assistance. Neighbors said community connections have been key to getting through the recovery.

"It warms your heart. You know good people are out there. And when you need it the most that's when they first show up for you, so it's been nice."

Teal Queen said.

Mike Buckley, general manager of Paul Davis Omaha, was among the local business representatives on hand at the school.

"We are strictly here to help the community and give advice and help them figure out the best thing to do next." Buckley said.

The Salvation Army organized a dinner Sunday evening for neighbors in the area. Adil Perez said having a hot meal has been helpful as he and his family work to recover from the damage done to their home.

"I know stuff like this doesn't happen around this area...so yeah we are trying to keep positive and keep going forward." Perez said.

The Salvation Army will offer free meals again Monday outside of Karen Western Elementary, starting at 5 p.m. A shower trailer is also being set up for neighbors just east of Karen Pool. Residents can pick up free flood cleanup kits at the Salvation Army's regional headquarters at 107th and Burt Street.

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