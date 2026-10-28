ELECTION 2026: Harding campaigns with Bacon in final days of race for House seat

OMAHA, Neb. — Republican Brinker Harding says affordability is a top issue for voters as he campaigns in the final days of the race for a key U.S. House of Representatives seat.

Harding is running against Democrat Denise Powell for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District seat. It is currently held by Congressman Don Bacon. Harding hit the campaign trail alongside Bacon, who pointed to his own success in close races.

“What we see right now is similar to 2018,” Bacon said. “I did about 5 points better than the polls.”

Bacon said he sees something similar in Harding’s campaign.

“Brinker is running the same race. He’s independent minded. He’s gonna do what’s right for this district,” Bacon said.

Harding said being independent-minded means breaking with President Donald Trump on some issues.

“I’m not a rubber stamp,” Harding said. “I mean, I’ve been very vocal in my disagreement with the president.”

Harding pointed to disagreements over importing beef from Argentina, $5,000 checks if Republicans win and global tariffs.

"So you would tell the president to stop these universal broad tariffs?" 3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks asked.

“As I said, I think they should be more surgical in nature,” Harding said. “I think they need to be thought out in that way.”

Harding also addressed affordability and what he would tell the president about the issue.

“The first thing I think we should all understand is we know how hard it is for people right now as they go to the gas pump,” Harding said. “It’s expensive.”

Harding also tied the issue to Iran.

“We need to get a quick resolution to Iran,” Harding said. “But the bottom line is Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

Harding said he will continue meeting with voters ahead of Election Day.

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