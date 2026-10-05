Midtown restaurant operates from food trucks after flooding damages nearby sewer line

OMAHA, Neb. —

The Churro Spot near 50th Street and Saddle Creek Road in central Omaha has been closed since last week's flooding, forcing owner Omar Garrido to run the business from food trucks while he awaits repairs that could cost up to $15,000.

Garrido has owned and run the local Mexican restaurant for five years. He has dealt with flooding four times before, but said this is the first time he has had to close.

The initial flooding hit on a Wednesday, and Garrido was able to clean up quickly. But shortly after, another problem emerged.

"But then Friday night, our neighbors O'Leaver's were having a couple of issues with their drains, and after calling a couple different plumbers, we realize the main line going to the actual city's sewer had broke," Garrido said.

With the drainage system down, the Churro Spot cannot have any liquid going down its drainage system, forcing Garrido to run the business from food trucks that he owns.

The quote for repairs is between $11,000 and $15,000. Getting the work done also requires city approval.

"Then they have to go and get a permit from the city because they have to break through the concrete in the parking lot. Once the city approves that, we can get the plumbing fixed," Garrido said.

The business does not have flood insurance — and even if it did, it likely would not cover the drainage work that needs to be done. The Churro Spot is splitting the cost of the repairs with neighboring business O'Leaver's.

Community support has been crucial during the closure. Organizers of Chingona Fest, a local festival celebrating Latino culture, even offered Garrido a free spot at the event.

"The community is always helpful and I'm thankful for that for sure," Garrido said.

Garrido said the restaurant likely won't reopen until next week, assuming the estimated timeline for repairs stays on track.

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