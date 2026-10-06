Omaha city council considers $3.6 million tax increment financing plan for affordable Columbus Park housing

OMAHA, Neb. —

The Omaha City Council held public comment today on a proposal to grant $3.6 million in tax increment financing to a developer planning to demolish an abandoned Columbus Park building and replace it with affordable apartments.

The building has sat vacant, showing signs of neglect including broken windows, graffiti and overgrown grass. It towers over the single-family homes around it.

A few minutes away, Frank Rizzuto has run Josephine's Cozy Corner Lounge for 40 years. He said he is happy about the possibility of the development bringing in new customers.

"Yeah some people built new apartments...and sometimes people can just walk to the bar. They don't have to drive. So it's nice where people open or things come up near me," Frank Rizzuto said.

Rizzuto also said he was concerned about the problems a large abandoned building could attract, like crime — a sentiment echoed by several council members at today's meeting.

City Council President Danny Begley commented on the proposal.

"That will be a great magnet to get other...maybe future investments in the area that's been long needed," Danny Begley said.

The city council is expected to vote next week on whether to authorize the use of tax increment financing for the project.

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