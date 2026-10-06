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Omaha Lowers Minimum Parking Requirements for New Housing Developments

The Omaha City Council voted to require just one parking space per residential unit, a change supporters say could result in more affordable housing, while opponents fear increased street parking
The Omaha City Council approved new parking requirements for residential developments, reducing the minimum to one space per unit.
Omaha Lowers Minimum Parking Requirements for New Housing Developments
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OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha City Council has approved changes to the city's parking requirements for new residential developments, reducing the minimum number of parking spaces developers must provide.

Under the new rules, developers will only be required to include one parking space per housing unit, regardless of whether the unit is a studio apartment, townhouse or other type of residential development.

At last week's public hearing, neighbors spoke about the plan.

"Requiring fewer spaces can reduce land and construction costs, making more room for affordable housing," Jonathan Spellman of MX Development Group said.

“Reduced parking minimums also give builders more flexibility, allowing them to determine the optimal number of parking spaces based on market demand,” Joshuah Marshall of Front Porch Investments said.

“Now you're talking about starting new and cutting parking. Where's those cars gonna go? They're gonna go in the neighborhoods,” Southwest Omaha neighbor Jerry Johnson said

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