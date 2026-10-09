Nebraska landmarks to glow green for PANS/PANDAS Awareness Day

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska landmarks will glow green Friday night to mark PANS/PANDAS Awareness Day, capping off a big week for one family that has pushed to raise awareness of the conditions.

The Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln and Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in Omaha will be lit green for the awareness day.

“We're going to go light up the Capitol green for PANS Awareness Day,” Zoey Fandl said.

For Zoey and her parents, Justin and Elizabeth Fandl, the lighting comes after another milestone in Lincoln.

“I went and got the proclamation to make PANS/PANDAS Awareness Day an official awareness day,” Zoey said.

The recognition follows another development for Nebraska families affected by PANS and PANDAS.

Earlier this year, 3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks reported that insurance companies will be required to cover treatment for PANS/PANDAS beginning in January.

“For a lot of families, it's going to make a major, major difference in their lives,” Justin Fandl said.

For the Fandl family, Friday's green lights are a chance to celebrate how far their advocacy has come.

“I think it'll be cool just to wrap it up with the celebration,” Elizabeth Fandl said.

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