Early voting begins in Douglas County; Economy tops voters' concerns

OMAHA, Neb. — The first day of early in-person voting brought a steady stream of voters to the Douglas County Election Commission on Tuesday, with many taking advantage of the opportunity to cast their ballots weeks before Election Day.

Some voters chose to stay in their vehicles and use the drop box outside the election office, while others headed inside to vote in person. Around lunchtime, lines began to build as more people arrived to cast their ballots.

For Omaha resident Tony Brown, voting early has become a regular habit. “I used to get off work and run to the polls, and then there's this big line,” Brown said. “And you don't really want to go, especially if you've got kids or a family. It's a lot easier on us.”

Convenience was a common theme among voters interviewed Tuesday. Several said casting their ballots early helps them avoid scheduling conflicts closer to Election Day.

“We go out of town in about two weeks, so we won't be here when the actual election occurs,” one voter said.

When asked about the issues driving their decisions this election cycle, nearly every voter pointed to concerns about the economy and household expenses.

“It's the economy,” one voter said.

Another was even more direct. “Oh, the economy is horrible,” the voter said.

Those concerns reflect broader national sentiment. A recent Politico poll found that 53% of Americans say the current cost of living is the worst they can remember.

Voters said rising grocery prices have been especially difficult to ignore. “You go to the grocery store and what do you see in your basket? You see nothing,” one voter said. “You're lucky if you even buy a piece of meat or chicken or something.”

Gas prices also came up repeatedly in conversations with voters. One person said fuel costs were a major factor when deciding what type of vehicle to purchase.

For some, those concerns helped solidify their choices long before election season reached its final stretch. “Oh, I knew who I was voting for months ago,” one voter said.

Early in-person voting will continue at the Douglas County Election Commission in the weeks leading up to Election Day. Voters can also use official ballot drop boxes located throughout the city through Nov. 3.

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