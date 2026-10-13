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Fiber installation crews begin work in Gretna neighborhoods

The city says residents will receive advance notice through door hangers, yard signs, and mail before crews may request access to backyards and other parts of their property.
Fiber installation crews are working in Gretna. Here's what residents need to know before crews arrive at their properties.
Fiber installation crews begin work in Gretna neighborhoods
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GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fiber installation crews have begun prepping for work in several Gretna neighborhoods this week, and homeowners can expect to see technicians on their property.

Before crews arrive, the city says neighbors can expect to see door hangers, yard signs, utility flags, and paint markings. Residents were also notified by mail that crews may request access to their backyards and other parts of their property.

I caught up with neighbors in the area who say this won't be the first time they're seeing installations like this in their neighborhood.

"There's times when you go into a back yard and it's not the way you want it to be but I think if you calmly talk to the companies they'll fix it and if not then take it up to the furthers that need to be had to get it fixed the right way," says homeowner Brian Lawler.

Work hours are expected to run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, weather permitting. Streets, sidewalks, and landscaping will be restored after work is complete.

The city says this is a private project. Questions or concerns can be directed to gretnabuild@forgedfiber37.com or 402-896-8541.

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