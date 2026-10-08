Gretna homeowner questions city's decision to remove "dying" oak tree

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Gretna homeowner is fighting the city's order to remove an oak tree in Oldtown Gretna after two independent arborists disputed the city's claim that the tree is diseased and must come down. If the homeowner does not pay the estimated $3,500 removal cost, the city says it will put a lien on his property.

Bob Tomanek says a city arborist told him the tree at a busy corner is diseased, dying, and a hazard. Tomanek says two separate arborists disagreed.

"I was out here when two arborist had come by and they both said that this tree is not dead enough to be cut down and if it was on my property over there they would talk me out of it," Tomanek said.

Neighbors are also questioning the city's reasoning for why the tree needs to come down.

"It just upsets me that we get no answers on why they really want it down, before it was dead and now it's diseased and now it's dangerous," neighbor Lori Bratka said.

I reached out to the city for comment. The city provided a statement saying "this is a routine code enforcement matter" and that it began with a concern raised by a resident.

Tomanek says he already spent $2,000 to have the tree trimmed of hazardous limbs, but the city says that was not enough. He must pay the estimated $3,500 removal cost or a lien will be placed on his home.

Another neighbor also raised a question about who bears responsibility for the trees in the first place.

"They planted a bunch of those trees in the right of way so technically that's their responsibility," neighbor, Kirk Bratka said.

Walt Sherry, a neighbor who lives down the street, says the city also told him to cut down his 70-year-old oak tree.

"When they cut the tree down it was not rotten and it probably had another 8-9-10 years left and I went well what are you going to do you put a lien on my property either way I'm going to have to pay sooner or later," Sherry said.

The Gretna Tree Board, also known as the Gretna Arbor Society, meets every second Tuesday of the month. Neighbors say they hope to find answers at the next meeting.

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