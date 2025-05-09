Today in your neighborhood: A celebration 105 years in the making, plus City View moving challenges

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Good FRIDAY morning, neighbors!! We start to heat up today with a high near 84 and a lot of sunshine. Click here to see when Omaha could get to 90 for the first time this year. Let's check out the latest news from your neighborhood.

NEIGHBORHOOD CHECK-IN

Just because Cinco de Mayo has passed doesn’t mean the celebrations are over. The 105th anniversary of Cinco De Mayo Omaha will kick off Friday at 5 p.m. Plus, residents struggle to move from their apartments at City View after elevators have been broken for five weeks. These stories and more in today's Neighborhood Check-in.

Neighborhood Check-In May 9, 2025

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Students react to new Pope announcement: Students and sisters at Marian are filled with excitement after the historic election of Pope Leo the Fourteenth- the first American pope in history. For many on campus, the news broke right in the middle of class.

Morning Lift: 3 News Now's Zach Williamson heads to our North Omaha neighborhood to pick up CHI Health Immanuel President Anthony Ashby to talk successes and challenges for the only hospital north of Dodge Street. Watch the interview below.

MORNING LIFT: CHI Health Immanuel President on the successes, challenges for the only hospital north of Dodge

Lifeguards ready for Summer: Omaha Parks and Rec says it has over 300 people lined up for summer jobs. This includes about 220 lifeguards. The Whistle Ready program is in its second year and has helped with recruitment.

