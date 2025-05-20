Today in your neighborhood: A new development in Papillion, Plus former OPD sergeant in court

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Good Tuesday morning, neighbors! The severe storms are gone, but there will be a few pockets of light rain sprinkled across the region through this afternoon. It will be cooler and breezy with a high near 60. Rain returns into the holiday weekend. Let's check out the latest news from your neighborhood.

A former police sergeant, once sworn to protect and serve, is now facing felony child abuse charges. Plus, Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 30 single family homes in Papillion. Those stories and more in today's Neighborhood Check-In.

Neighborhood Check-In May 20, 2025

Flowers to honor veterans: Papillion Gardening Club spent Monday morning cleaning up and planting new flowers at the Blue Star Memorial. Club members say this is their way of expressing their gratitude to those that served.

Positively the Heartland: For Deb Zobel, supporting nurses who devoted themselves to care for patients became a priority, and so, about seven years ago, she founded the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard. Watch her story below.

Deb Zobel founded the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard, serves as inspiration for next ServeNebraska volunteer class

Don't Waste Your Money: If you're thinking about selling your home, certain remodeling projects can help attract more buyers and potentially increase your sale price. John Matarese breaks down the home projects that bring in the best return at resale time.

