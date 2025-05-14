Today in your neighborhood: A new mayor for Omaha, Plus a treehouse focused on teaching

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Good Wednesday morning, neighbors! We'll make another run at 90 degrees in Omaha this afternoon, but today's heat comes with a little more wind and humidity. A few storms are possible tonight, but most of us stay dry. Click here to see who has the best chance for severe weather.

NEIGHBORHOOD CHECK-IN

It was a busy election day in Omaha, with a hotly-contested mayoral race and potentially tight city council race in North Omaha. Results and reactions from the candidates below.

A new mayor for Omaha, Plus a treehouse focused on teaching

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

New Westside complex: Students get first look at a new complex coming to Westside High School. The complex will be completed this fall.

Treehouse Classroom ready to open: Schramm State Park is opening it's new Treehouse Classroom and Interactive Stream during Free Park Entry day on Saturday, May 17. Learn all about the new activities it will have for park visitors in the video below.

Schramm State Park prepares for grand opening of Treehouse Classroom, Interactive Stream

Meet Poppy the therapy dog: Staff at Boys Town hospital got the opportunity to meet a new therapy dog for the first time. Poppy the Bernedoodle will provide support, care, and love to children and families.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.