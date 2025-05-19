Today in your neighborhood: Businesses struggling with water restrictions, Plus a new pickleball club opens

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Good Monday morning, neighbors! Another round of scattered storms will pop up this afternoon and continues tonight. A few of these could be severe. Click here for the latest timing and storm threats. Let's check out the latest news from your neighborhood.

NEIGHBORHOOD CHECK-IN

Several communities in five southwest Iowa counties are on a boil order and being asked to conserve water. It's hurting a wide-range of businesses that need clean water, including Raddberry's bakery in Avoca. Plus, a new veteran owned pickleball club opens its doors. Check out those stories and more in today's Neighborhood Check-In.

Neighborhood Check-In May 19, 2025

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Food pantry moves to larger location: NeighborGood Pantry has been planning to move for years to keep up with the growing need in Sarpy County. The pantry just finished moving into a location five times the size as it's old building. Watch the story below.

Neighborgood Pantry moves into larger location

End of school year event: The school year is coming to an end, and for YouTurn, it means it's time to party. The end-of-school-year party focused on celebrating achievements of younger neighbors and encouraging the community to feel safe at big events.

