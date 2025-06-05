Today in your neighborhood: Free way to combat the summer slide for students, Plus Army tank gets a facelift

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Good Thursday morning, neighbors! About half of our neighborhoods will see light rain this afternoon and evening. Those that stay dry will be in the mid 70s. The chance for rain continues into the weekend. Let's check out the latest news from your neighborhood.

NEIGHBORHOOD CHECK-IN

Ralston neighbors express traffic safety concerns at the city council meeting Tuesday night. On the list, drunk driving, speeding and people running stop signs. Plus, Omaha Public Schools starts summer library reading program to help combat the summer slide. These stories and more in today's Neighborhood Check-In.

Neighborhood Check-In June 5, 2025

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Omaha's new wheelchair basketball program is tipping off: Nebraska Adaptive Sports and CHI Health Immanuel have partnered with Omaha Parks and Rec to start a new free program where anyone of any skill level can come and learn how to play. Watch the story here.

Mission Service: Members of the American Legion Post 32 cleaned up and repainted the display tank the organization received in November. Members say they are excited to have neighbors come out to see the new look.

